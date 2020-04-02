Perspecta to Add Former NRO Director Betty Sapp as Board Member; Mac Curtis Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 2, 2020 — Betty Sapp, former director at the National Reconnaissance Office and a four-time Wash100 winner, is set to join the board of directors of Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) by May 1, GovCon Wire reported March 17.

Prior to her 10-year career at NRO, she was deputy undersecretary for portfolio, programs and resources at the Department of Defense, Perspecta said March 16. She also spent 17 years at the U.S. Air Force, where she held acquisition and financial management positions.

“I am confident she will provide valuable guidance as a well-rounded leader who clearly understands our strategic mission focus,” said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta and a 2020 Wash100 winner.