Phase2 Added to GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

Phase2 has secured a position on the General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70 contract to offer services to public sector customers.

The company said Monday it will allow government clients to access its digital experience services through the contract’s special item numbers for health information technology and information technology professional services.

Phase2 has supported various government agencies during the past 20 years such as NASA, the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy.

Jeff Walpole, CEO at Phase2, said that while the company’s partnerships with firms such as Accenture , Booz Allen Hamilton , IBM , General Dynamics ’ information technology business, Leidos , Salient CRGT and SRI International will continue, Phase2 will also work directly with the public sector “on more specialized and targeted engagements.”