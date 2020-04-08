The General Services Administration has selected Plus3 IT Systems to offer information technology services to government customers under a potential 10-year, Multiple Award Schedule contract.
The award will enable Plus3 to provide various services under the contract’s information technology professional services special item number, the company said Tuesday.
Scope of services under the contract will cover cloud computing, database planning, design, programming, systems analysis, implementation, cognitive computing, resource and facility management.
The contract has a base period of five years and comes with an additional five-year option.
Plus3 is a Reston, Va.-based IT company that offers cloud security, adoption, data analysis and native application development services.
Plus3 IT Systems Lands Position on GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract
The General Services Administration has selected Plus3 IT Systems to offer information technology services to government customers under a potential 10-year, Multiple Award Schedule contract.
The award will enable Plus3 to provide various services under the contract’s information technology professional services special item number, the company said Tuesday.
Scope of services under the contract will cover cloud computing, database planning, design, programming, systems analysis, implementation, cognitive computing, resource and facility management.
The contract has a base period of five years and comes with an additional five-year option.
Plus3 is a Reston, Va.-based IT company that offers cloud security, adoption, data analysis and native application development services.