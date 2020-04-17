Privitar Data Privacy Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Privitar is now offering its data privacy platform on Amazon Web Services ’ marketplace to boost the product’s accessibility to potential users.

The Privitar Data Privacy Platform works to help users secure sensitive information, gather more insights and share content with others, the company said Thursday .

The platform’s AWS marketplace availability makes the offering part of a large digital product catalog through which users may search for cloud-based tools.

“Offering the Privitar Platform in AWS Marketplace streamlines the contracting process for our customers, who can now leverage existing AWS agreements instead of operating under a separate budget and process,” said Jason du Preez, CEO at Privitar.

The firm has also attained AWS Data and Analytics Competency and AWS Security Competency status.