Quantum Spatial Exec Mark Meade to Serve on Gov’t Geospatial Advisory Committee

Mark Meade, senior vice president at Quantum Spatial , has been named to the National Geospatial Advisory Committee where he will contribute advisory work for three years.

He holds almost four decades of experience in geospatial and specific technical areas such as photogrammetry, remote sensing and imagery, Quantum Spatial said Thursday .

His career includes implementation work with inertial navigation systems, sensor technologies, lidar and GPS.

The Department of the Interior hosts NGAC that functions to advise the federal government on geospatial policy and implementation matters concerning the Geospatial Data Act of 2018.

NGAC also supports the development of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure that would govern the country's geospatial data activities such as information sharing, decision making and data development.

Quantum Spatial, a subsidiary of NV5 Global, offers insights to help customers pursue geospatial applications.