Quantum Technology Sciences to Deliver Border Security Tool Under DHS Contract

A subsidiary of Geospace Technologies has received a $10M contract to supply U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a certain detection technology.

Quantum Technology Sciences worked on a proprietary detection system that allows the real-time recognition and tracking of activities of interest, Geospace said Monday .

The company developed the technology under the Department of Homeland Security’s Small Business Innovation Research program and will now deliver the resulting product.

The contractor reached the SBIR initiative’s third phase and attained exclusive data rights with the U.S. government under the program.

“From our first discussion throughout all of our post-acquisition activities, we believed that Quantum could add value to the security and surveillance markets and also provide exciting new engineering challenges for us to tackle,” said Walter Wheeler, president and CEO at Geospace Technologies.