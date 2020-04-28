Raytheon Technologies has received a shipment of personal protective equipment worth over $3M to support first responders and frontline health workers in Connecticut.
Raytheon said Monday the PPE shipment traveled from China carrying 455K KN95 masks, 325K surgical masks, 120K protective coveralls and 4.5K coveralls for intensive care unit workers.
Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, both business units of United Technologies Corp. prior to the company’s merger with Raytheon, previously opened locations in Connecticut.
“We stand ready to support our nation and our local communities where we can throughout this crisis,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon. “It is truly amazing to see how quickly we have been able to come together and mobilize teams on the ground in China to source and transport this urgently needed PPE shipment, and I want to thank everyone involved.”
The donation builds on Raytheon’s other efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis including its provision of additive manufacturing capabilities to produce face shields, support for impacted suppliers and supply-chain resources for ventilator production.
Raytheon also enlisted Collins Aerospace to drive the production of surgical gowns and tapped two other businesses to supply disinfectant items and hand sanitizers.
Raytheon Technologies Supports Connecticut’s COVID-19 Response Through Donation; Greg Hayes Quoted
