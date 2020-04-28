Red Hat Releases Open Hybrid Cloud Technologies to Expand Scale, Critical Services; Paul Cormier Quoted

Red Hat has announced new offerings to help organizations of all sizes and industries optimize, scale or simply protect IT operations in the face of shifting global dynamics, the company announced on Tuesday .

“This could be the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform to drive greater operational stability or the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform to help rapidly scale services for critical demands, all backed by our expertise, experience and commitment to helping global communities at large, not just our immediate customers,” said Paul Cormier, president and CEO, Red Hat.

Red Hat has released OpenShift virtualization, a new feature available as a Technology Preview within Red Hat OpenShift, derived from the KubeVirt open source project. It will enable organizations to develop, deploy and manage applications consisting of virtual machines alongside containers and serverless, all in one modern platform that unifies cloud-native and traditional workloads.

With Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat has pioneered an enterprise Kubernetes platform that has enabled customers to embrace cloud-native approaches while also supporting existing traditional applications. Red Hat OpenShift is trusted by customers across industries to help further eliminate the barriers between traditional and cloud-native applications.

In addition, the company has announced Red Hat OpenShift 4.4, the latest version of the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, which will build on the scale of Kubernetes Operators. To address the management challenges of running cloud-native applications across large-scale, production and distributed Kubernetes clusters, Red Hat has also introduced a new management solution.

In Kubernetes, Red Hat was an early contributor alongside Google and remains the second-leading corporate contributor to Kubernetes. Red Hat will helo to advance the key technologies in Kubernetes and related communities which are enabling this cross-industry IT evolution.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, soon available as a Technology Preview, provides a single, simplified control point for the monitoring and deployment of OpenShift clusters at scale, offering policy-driven governance and application lifecycle management. Read more about Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes here.

Red Hat’s new offerings have been designed to improve the delivery, accessibility and stability of critical services and applications on a worldwide scale on the backbone of the hybrid cloud. The company’s technology will improve efficiency across a variety of divisions, including healthcare, logistics, retail, financial services, government, education.

Red Hat will help to expand capacity and speed up 5G deployments and edge computing, in turn driving examinations of network and cloud infrastructure readiness. In addition, the offerings will drive open source innovation, enabling organizations to take advantage of cloud-native platforms everywhere, from the edge and on-premises data centers to multiple public clouds.

With open source technologies like Linux and Kubernetes, organizations will be able to access innovations that will scale, automate and adapt to existing operations across IT environments with greater flexibility than proprietary vendors can provide.

“Perhaps more than ever before, the unique needs of every organization are in sharp focus – some need to scale operations immediately to meet relentless services demand while others seek to strengthen and maintain core IT operations. Rather than only provide technologies to address one need or the other, Red Hat provides a flexible, fully open set of solutions to our customers, meeting them where they are with what they need,” added Cormier.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments.

Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.