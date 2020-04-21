Red Hat’s David Egts: Cloud Exit, Backup Plans Can Help Agencies Manage Egress Costs

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 21, 2020 — David Egts , chief technologist at Red Hat ’s North American public sector segment, recommended that agencies create exit and backup strategies for cloud-hosted data and applications in order to reduce egress fees charged for moving from one provider to another, GovCon Wire reported April 8 .

He wrote in a GCN opinion piece published April 7 that government information technology managers should establish a cost threshold that would guide them when working with cloud companies and help them decide when to change data storage.

Egts also discussed the importance of backup strategies, noting that providers may have data centers in different locations for safety’s sake, but that they may also experience cloudwide complications that can affect clients.

"No organization is too big or small to establish a plan that allows for the sharing of applications and data between agencies and providers. While cloud managers may never need to use it, having a plan in place will provide them with a “break glass in case of emergency” option and set applications and data free," Egts noted.