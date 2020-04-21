Research Innovations to Build Software Prototypes for Canadian Joint Warfare Centre

Research Innovations , an Alexandria, Va.-based national security technology provider, has secured a four-year contract of an undisclosed sum through the U.S. Army’s Geospatial, Research, Integration, Development and Support III vehicle to support the Canadian Joint Warfare Centre.

The company said Monday it will assist in the Canadian Armed Forces’ joint command and control integration efforts through the provision of software prototypes.

RII will create the prototypes through the Task Coordination Framework, an approach that allows the firm to provide multi-domain command and control offerings for U.S. joint forces.

CAF seeks to update process automation, intelligence systems and coalition coordination processes through the contract.