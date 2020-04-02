Richard Goglia Named to Triumph’s Board of Directors; Ralph Eberhart Quoted

Richard Goglia, former corporate treasurer at Raytheon , has joined Triumph Group ’s board of directors as an independent member.

Goglia has also been appointed to serve at Triumph’s audit and finance committees, the company said Wednesday .

Prior to his previous role, Goglia held the roles of chief investment officer and head of corporate development at Raytheon. He also served as a senior vice president at General Electric ’s GE Capital business.

“The Board welcomes Rich Goglia to Triumph and looks forward to drawing upon his relevant experience in our industry, financial acumen, and governance skills,” said Gen. Ralph Eberhart, non-executive chairman at Triumph.