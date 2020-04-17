SAIC Posts 29% Gain for Q4 2020; Nazzic Keene Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 17, 2020 — Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) posted a $348M revenue increase, or 29 percent, for the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, ExecutiveGov reported March 27.
The company said March 26 its Q4 and annual revenues hit $1.5B and $6.4B, respectively, mainly driven by the Engility acquisition that concluded in January last year.
SAIC also closed its $1.2B cash purchase of Unisys’ (NYSE: UIS) federal business last month.
Nazzic Keene, SAIC CEO and a 2020 Wash100 winner, said the company aims to solidify its position in the information technology services market with the addition of the Unisys Federal business.
