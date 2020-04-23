SAIC Secures Potential $653M IDIQ CTS Contract to Provide Training Program Support to FAA Traffic Controllers; Bob Genter, Jeff Raver Quoted

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Science Applications International Corp. a potential $653M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Controller Training Solutions contract to provide training and training-related support services to air traffic controllers, the company reported on Thursday .

“FAA air traffic controllers have made air travel one of the safest forms of transportation in the United States,” said Bob Genter , SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group. “We are honored to continue to support the training of this highly skilled workforce, and help the FAA continue to set the standard for safety for air traffic controllers around the world.”

The single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance with six one-year options. With the award, SAIC will help the air traffic controllers manage an increasingly congested national airspace and deliver a safe experience to U.S. air travelers.

SAIC will provide classroom, simulation and specialized training services to help the FAA develop the next generation air traffic controller workforce and support the current staff of certified professional controllers (CPCs).

SAIC and its team will also work with FAA to design, develop, and deliver new and enhanced training courses leveraging the SAIC Integrated Training Edge (SITE) platform that integrates and delivers learning technologies focused on performance outcomes, including our award-winning gaming programs. Support will be provided at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and on-site at more than 300 FAA controller facilities nationwide.

“Modernizing training curriculum and techniques can improve the experience of developmental controllers and ensure that they continue to be well-prepared to meet the challenges of managing tens of millions of flights each year,” said Jeff Raver, SAIC vice president of Training and Mission Solutions. “Leveraging computer-based training, blended learning solutions, and gamification for training are just a few strategies we plan to bring to FAA.”

About SAIC

