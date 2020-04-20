Scott Spitzer Named Civilian Agencies Business Dev’t, Strategic Programs Director at ServiceNow

Scott Spitzer, formerly lead of strategic programs and the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation initiative at Symantec, has joined ServiceNow as business development and strategic programs director for civilian agencies, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Friday.
Spitzer brings 30 years’ worth of management and business development experience in various market and technology segments to his new role.
Prior to Symantec, he led strategic programs for federal civilian agencies at Dell EMC. He also served as vice president for business development at Nova Datacom and worked at BAE Systems in leadership roles for eight years.