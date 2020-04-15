Serco to Help Operate Space Force Surveillance System; Dave Dacquino Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 15, 2020 — Serco Inc. will support the U.S. Space Force in operation and maintenance of a system used to track manmade objects in deep space under a potential 80-month, $57M contract, ExecutiveGov reported April 6 .

The company said April 6 it will help manage the Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance System’s telescopes, log and report data from the platform, manage logistics and provide depot modification services.

Dave Dacquino , chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. and a former Wash100 winner, said the award builds on the company's space domain presence, particularly its UK and European division that hold contracts related to Earth observation and satellite and spacecraft management support.

Contract work will take place at GEODSS facilities in Hawaii, New Mexico and Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory.