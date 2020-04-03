Shift5 Sign CRADA to Support Army Vehicle Cybersecurity

Shift5 has signed an agreement to help the U.S. Army protect land vehicles and corresponding operating systems from cyber attacks.

The company said Thursday it will integrate and demonstrate cyber technology for the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.

The effort aims to boost the cybersecurity of Army vehicles via technology development and studies on alternative protection methods.

Jenny Kim, head of product at Shift5, said the CRADA allows the company to test a portfolio of cybersecurity products with end-users and needed facilities.

Shift5 offers products that protect vehicle engines from cyber threats and collect visualizable cybersecurity data.