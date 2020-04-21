Siemens, Haugland Energy Partner to Supply Power Infrastructure at NY COVID-19 Facility

Siemens has collaborated with Haugland Energy Group to power a temporary COVID-19 care facility at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

Siemens said Monday it provided custom-built power distribution systems, air pressure monitoring equipment for patients and automation control technologies for each of the four tents at the 110-bed makeshift hospital.

The company noted that it worked with Haugland Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct the temporary facility throughout a 21-day period.

Dave Hopping, president and CEO of the smart infrastructure segment at Siemens’ U.S. arm, said the week-long completion of makeshift facility is a “testament to the dedication of our employees, partners and suppliers.”

Matt Martinez, technical director at Siemens Government Technologies, noted that SGT CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient Tina Dolph ’s leadership has helped the company achieve project goals in a timely manner.

Siemens’ other COVID-19 response efforts include the development and deployment of test kits, portable medical equipment, cloud-based infrastructure and remote monitoring systems for healthcare workers in the frontline.