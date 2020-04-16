Siren, Praescient Analytics Partner to Enhance Investigative Platform; Katie Crotty, John Randles Quoted

Siren has formed a strategic partnership with Praescient Analytics , a provider of intelligence analysis to the U.S. federal government, to develop Praescient’s investigative platforms, Siren said Thursday.

“Siren is an evolution in regard to the next phase of traditional intelligence platforms. It provides organizations with the tools to understand and leverage how critical data is interconnected in real-time, merging functionalities that were previously disconnected,” said Katie Crotty, CEO of Praescient Analytics.

Under the partnership, Praescient is now able to provide new and existing customers with access to Siren’s investigative platform. Siren will provide search, business intelligence, big data, link analysis and knowledge representation to advance the way organizations address data driven problems.

Siren’s platform will be integrated into Praescient’s Advanced Analytics Solution (A2S). A2S is an adaptable intelligence solution designed to enhance intelligence analysts. The solution will leverage an open, extensible architecture built with IBM i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis at its center.

Praescient’s capability will provide multidimensional visual analysis and advanced analytics to create mission critical insight and data in real-time. A2S’s capabilities include supporting operations in connected and disconnected environments, automated text analytics, geo-spatial analysis, automatic report generation, ad-hoc data imports, analyst collaboration, advanced tooling for external data access and data replication and sub-setting.

“The partnership with Praescient opens up an array of opportunities for us in the US Federal space. Praescient provides us with a larger geographical presence and invaluable domain expertise. They are charismatic technologists who speak the language of our clients,” said John Randles, CEO of Siren.

A2S has been developed as a result of more than two decades of experience with more than 1,200 military organizations in 130 countries. Its customers include all the members of the US Intelligence Community (IC), all branches of the US Department of Defense and all major US federal agencies.

Siren is primarily aimed at investigative functions within organizations, including cyber threat intelligence, financial crime and law enforcement, where citizen data scientists have the real need for advanced correlation analysis on multiple datasets at the same time.

“We are excited to partner with such an innovative, groundbreaking platform within the data analytics space. Siren will be a vital solution to many of our clients’ intelligence and investigative requirements. Not only does it resolve their immediate needs, but it catapults them into anticipating and solving future challenges,” Crotty concluded.

About Siren

Siren provides the leading Investigative Intelligence platform to some of the world’s largest and most complex organizations for Investigative Intelligence on their data. Rooted in academic R&D in information retrieval, distributed computing and knowledge representation, the Siren platform provides integrated investigative intelligence combining previously disconnected capability of search, business intelligence, link analysis and big data operational logging and alerting. Among Siren awards are Technology Innovation of the Year and the Irish Startup of the Year (Ireland’s National Tech Excellence awards).

About Praescient

Analytics Praescient Analytics is a Veteran Led, Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB). Founded by a group of former intelligence analysts, software engineers, and entrepreneurs, its aim is to revolutionize how the world understands information by empowering customers with the latest analytic tools and methodologies.

Praescient provides several critical services to US Government and commercial clients including: training, embedded analysis, platform integration, and custom development. Its team of dedicated engineers and analytical consultants work together to enable customers to produce meaningful, relevant, and timely analysis.