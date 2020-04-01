SteelCloud Software to Help DoD Automate Drone Security Controls

The Department of Defense has selected a SteelCloud -made software to automate security compliance in a federal unmanned aircraft system effort.

The company said Tuesday its ConfigOS software will work to automate the UAS’ compliance with requirements under the DoD’s Security Technical Implementation Guide.

ConfigOS is designed to automatically augment STIG controls in endpoint systems after a scanning process. The security compliance tool works on a variety of operating systems including Microsoft and Ubuntu.

“We are seeing a significant increase in our activity around weapon systems as the focus on securing these systems has heightened,” said Brian Hajost, president and CEO at SteelCloud.