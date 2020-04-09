Synectics Promotes Bob Strom as VP of Business Development to Manage Growth Strategies

Synectics has promoted Bob Strom as vice president of business development to head the company’s growth strategies, Synectics announced on Thursday .

With over 15 years of professional experience managing the full lifecycle of Business Development, Strom joined Synectics as the executive director of business development in November 2019, where he provided full lifecycle business development support to continue company growth.

In his previous role, he was responsible for account management, pursuit and capture management of business opportunities and proposal development. He also extended corporate offerings to new market segments and customers and developed new product and service solutions.

In his new role, Strom will work directly for the chief operating officer and the president to plan, implement, and manage Synectics’ growth strategies and Business Development operations. As Synectics’ vice president for business development, he is responsible for all aspects of Account Management, Capture Management and Proposal Development.

Before joining Synectics, Strom was the executive director for business development at DSA, Inc., where he managed all aspects of the IDIQ center and won eight new IDIQ Prime contracts for that organization. With DSA, he was responsible for planning, implementing and managing the center's growth strategies as well as business development for IDIQs and task orders.

Prior to his appointment at DSA, Strom served as IDIQ program director for Serco, where he managed all GSA schedules contracts, coordinated management and bidding on Alliant Small Business, STARS II, VA T4 and additional IDIQ contract vehicles.

He also discovered new growth opportunities and developed task order proposals for government contract opportunities on these and other IDIQ contract vehicles. He secured $244 million in wins on GSA Schedules Task Orders in 3 years resulting in a $100 million revenue stream. In addition, he served as Deputy PM, where he managed both the GSA Alliant GWAC and the GSA OASIS IDIQ.

Strom is a retired Army colonel, and served for 26 years as an engineer and a comptroller. He holds a BS in Engineering from the US Military Academy at West Point, an MA in Philosophy from Stanford, an MPA from Troy State University, and he is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

