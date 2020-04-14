T-Rex Solutions, Army Form Warfighter Employment Partnership; Seth Moore Quoted

T-Rex Solutions has been designated as a partner under a U.S. Army program that seeks to help service members land interviews and employment opportunities.
The company said Monday it will enable warfighters to view job openings through the Partnership for Youth Success program’s portal.
Marc Steining, chief operating officer at T-Rex, said the company will utilize the program to obtain talent for potential operational needs.
“T-Rex is committed to hiring our nation’s heroes and ensuring they are a focus through our hiring process,” said Seth Moore, CEO at T-Rex and a 2020 Wash100 winner.