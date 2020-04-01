Carahsoft to Offer Education IT Products, Services in Texas Public Sector; Robert Moore Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has secured a contract from the Texas Department of Information Resources has awarded to offer the state’s public sector entities access to a range of information technology products and services intended for educational use.
The company said Tuesday the award facilitates availability of more than 40 software IT offerings to government agencies, healthcare institutions, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions statewide.
Partner vendors that are designated as historically underutilized businesses and small businesses can also offer technology and support to government customers via the same procurement vehicle.
“We are excited to secure our first DIR contract tailored to meeting the needs of higher education and K-12 institutions,” said Robert Moore, an executive vice president at Carahsoft.
Moore added the company and its reseller partners seek to help educators transform IT delivery methods as well as drive student learning with technology.
Carahsoft partners covered by the award are:
- Acquia
- Amazon Web Services
- Appsian
- Arista Networks
- BeyondTrust
- BlackBerry
- Box
- ClearCube Technology
- CloudSAFE
- Databricks
- Denodo Technologies
- DocuSign
- EnterpriseDB
- ExtraHop Networks
- FireEye
- Gigamon
- HyTrust
- Imperva
- Imprivata
- Infoblox
- ITAD
- VMware
- Ivanti
- Kofax
- Liquidware Labs
- McAfee
- Micro Focus
- New Relic
- Nlyte Software
- Nutanix
- Okta
- Palo Alto Networks
- Planet Technologies
- Puppet
- Red Hat
- RSA
- Rubrik
- Secureworks
- SolarWinds Worldwide
- Symantec, doing business as Broadcom
- Teradici Corporation
- Thales Group
- UiPath
- Veritas
- Zscaler
