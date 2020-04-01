Tim Hurlebaus, CGI Federal President, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Securing Major Contract Awards & Acquisitions, Enhancing Tech Solutions

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Tim Hurlebaus , president of CGI Federal , as an inductee into the 2020 Wash100 Award for closing valuable acquisitions, securing contract awards and growing CGI’s tech offerings, which have continued to expand the company’s influence in the industry.

This marks Hurlebaus' third Wash100 Award. He secured his second Wash100 Award in 2019 for leading CGI Federal and serving clients in the defense, intelligence and civilian sectors of the U.S. federal government. Hurlebaus has continued to advance CGI’s services, growing the company throughout the year.

Most notably, CGI acquired Annams Systems Corp., doing business as Sunflower Systems, a provider of asset management software products and services in Sept. 2019 . A definitive agreement was entered on Aug. 27th and the transaction was completed in September.

“CGI’s merger with Sunflower Systems is aligned to our Build and Buy strategy, providing opportunities to expand our offerings to the public and private sector, and offering IT modernization opportunities aligned with our strategy,” said Hurlebaus.

The merger has strengthened CGI’s position to serve the needs of commercial entities and federal government agencies, including universities, government contractors, law enforcement organizations and national laboratories.

These will now be offered as a fully integrated solution for budget planning, financial management, acquisitions, and asset management, the newest component of CGI’s market-leading Momentum platform.

“Sunflower Systems’ industry-leading expertise and IP met a critical need in an evolving and complex asset management market. Sunflower Systems member’s deep expertise in asset management complements CGI’s expertise in financial and acquisition management. Together, we will continue to innovate and strengthen our collective leadership positions, and—through the delivery of surrounding services—will create greater value for our customers,” Hurlebaus added.

In addition to Hurlebaus’ company expansion through the acquisition of Sunflower Systems, he has also helped to grow revenue by leading major contract awards. CGI secured a spot on a five-year, $127 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to update software applications for a government corporation under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Aug. 2019 .

The BPA, which has one base year plus four one-year options, covers work to help the HUD’s Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, modernize a suite of apps used to process loan applications. The company noted it will apply continuous integration/continuous delivery, Agile and DevSecOps approaches to assist the group in software development projects.

"We fully expect that our comprehensive approach and global presence and experience in the banking and securitization markets—coupled with our strong record of on-time, on-budget delivery and high customer satisfaction scores—will help Ginnie Mae successfully bring its mortgage securitization application offerings into the future," said Hurlebaus.

Hurlebaus has also continued to expand its offerings and solutions throughout 2019 and into 2020. In Jan. 2020 , CGI launched its new technology, CGI OpenGrid360 solution, to provide utility network owners and operators with data to address the demands of the decarbonized, decentralized and digitized energy market.

"CGI OpenGrid360 reflects CGI's vision of an insight-driven, digitally integrated electricity grid," CGI noted. "Our unique network data model provides an integrated view of quality data that supports operational needs to help utilities accelerate modernization and innovation in an evolving energy landscape."

The solution will advance utilities' efforts to transform their power grids. CGI will provide more unified, accurate and real-time data to enhance optimization operations, improve customer and workforce experiences and create new revenue opportunities. CGI will strengthen business operations and supply more applications, including strategic consulting, systems integration and managed IT services.

With CGI OpenGrid360, the company will provide a more innovative data management approach, combining an integrated network data model, master data management, integration layer and automation to enable a single view across a utility's disparate enterprise systems.

"CGI OpenGrid360 was developed collaboratively with our clients to solve their data challenges with an innovative, comprehensive approach for data governance, management and integration," the company added.

Executive Mosaic applauds CGI Federal and Timothy Hurlebaus on his 2020 Wash100 Award. Hurlebaus’ notable growth of CGI through securing contracts and acquisitions, and expanding the company’s technology solutions demonstrates the level of vision and success that he has been able to achieve within the industry and for the GovCon sector.

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.