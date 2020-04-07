Triumph Group to Deliver Apache, Black Hawk Aircraft Electronic Control Units Under DLA Order

Triumph Group has secured a $17.3M delivery order from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply updated digital electronic control units for two U.S. Army helicopter fleets.

DLA initially awarded a five-year contract of an undisclosed value for the provision of 3.1K control units for the service branch’s AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk units, the company said Monday .

Triumph has collaborated with various military logistics service providers to modernize the control units. The firm expects to complete over 2K control unit orders through 2022 to help the Army achieve update requirements for the Apache and Black Hawk systems.

The company has delivered over 7K digital control units to the military service since 2013 and manufactured electronic engine controls for various aircraft units such as the MH-60 Jayhawk and SH-60 Seahawk platforms.