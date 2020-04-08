Kyna McCall-Paster
Kyna McCall-Paster, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, has joined Array as a client executive.
In her new role, McCall-Paster will work as a customer advocate and primary relationship manager for the service branch's program executive officer of the business and enterprise systems community, the company said.
The 30-year Air Force veteran also serves as president of Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association’s chapter in Montgomery, Ala.
“Kyna has experience in leading others and day-to-day operations for high-performance organizations and managing multi-million-dollar budgets and equipment for the Air Force,” said Jon Dittmer, senior vice president and general manager of defense at Array.
USAF Vet Kyna McCall-Paster Named Client Executive at Array
