USAFE-AFAFRICA Taps Mission Essential for ISR Data Mgmt Support; Al Pisani Quoted

Defense and intelligence services firm Mission Essential has received a five-year task order to support the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The order, known as Monolith Excelsior, falls under the USAFE-AFAFRICA advisory and assistance acquisition IV indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and covers technical, analytical and engineering services in support of the Air Force’s 693d ISR Group, Mission Essential said Monday .

As part of the award, Mission Essential will help manage USAFE-AFAFRICA’s ISR data collection procedures and support analysis activities for the unit’s signals and geospatial intelligence operations.

Contract work additionally covers a range of systems engineering work in line with the U.S. European and Africa Commands’ mission requirements.

Al Pisani, president of Mission Essential, said the company is honored to continue its longstanding collaboration with USAFE-AFAFRICA as part of the recent order.

USAFE-AFAFRICA serves as the main air component for USEUCOM and USAFRICOM responsible for forward-based infrastructure and airpower support. The military component is headquartered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.