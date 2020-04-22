USSOCOM OKs General Atomics Dry Combat Submersible Battery; Scott Forney Quoted

The U.S. Special Operations Command has approved a lithium-ion battery designed by General Atomics as an energy source for the Dry Combat Submersible vehicle.

The Lithium-ion Fault Tolerant battery system works to mitigate cascading lithium-ion failure and enable safety for platforms and personnel through the use of a modular design and a single cell fault tolerance approach, the company said Tuesday .

The battery underwent a series of tests under the U.S. Navy and has been certified for use on undersea platforms by Det Norske Veritas Germanischer Lloyd.

Lockheed Martin has tapped General Atomics to develop lithium-ion batteries for DCS units.