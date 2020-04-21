VA, TracFone Partner to Increase Access to Telehealth Support; Robert Wilkie Quoted

The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that veterans who use TracFone Wireless phones now have free mobile data connectivity to access the VA Video Connect telehealth service.

Veterans may use TracFone mobile phones with the T-Mobile network to connect with health care providers under VA Video Connect, free of charge, VA said Monday .

TracFone offers free connectivity to veterans as one of VA’s four major carrier partners, following Verizon , Sprint and T-Mobile, VA said Monday .

Robert Wilkie , VA secretary and a former Wash100 recipient, said the partnership with TracFone will boost veterans' access to telehealth services.

In 2019, VA provided remote health services to more than 900K veterans.