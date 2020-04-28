Viasat Marks 200th Link 16 Comms Suite Delivery Milestone; Ken Peterman Quoted

Viasat has delivered the 200th unit of a compact multi-network communications tool designed to transmit real-time tactical situational awareness data and secure voice messages with Link 16 systems.

The Move Out / Jump Off Link 16 expeditionary tactical gateway suite will work to provide air and ground situational awareness data and translate incompatible messages from disparate satellite communications networks through the use of a Small Tactical Terminal unit, the company said Monday .

MOJO has been fielded to the U.S. National Guard, U.S. military services, coalition partners and various combatant commands under the Department of Defense. Viasat aims to augment production run rates to address client demand for the platform.