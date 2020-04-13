Virgin Orbit’s VOX Space subsidiary has received a $35M contract under the U.S. Space Force’s Orbital Services Program-4 contract vehicle to launch three smallsat missions in support of a Department of Defense program.
DoD seeks to field technology demonstrations to low earth orbit to help inform the USSF’s development of space architecture and allow initiatives in space domain awareness and communications through the Space Test Program-S28 effort, Virgin Orbit said Friday.
VOX Space will utilize the LauncherOne platform to deploy the smallsats in three separate launches. The subsidiary eyes the initial launch to take place in October 2021.
Mandy Vaughn, president at VOX Space, said the company will work with Lt. Col. Ryan Rose, Col. Rob Bongiovi and the Space and Missile Systems Center for the contract.
VOX Space Gets USSF Smallsat Mission Launch Contract
