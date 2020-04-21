Woolpert Analyst Conducts Data Analysis on Hurlburt Field Air Base Funds

A geographical information systems analyst from Woolpert has traced anomalies in facilities, sustainment, restoration and modernization funds at the U.S. Air Force’s Hurlburt Field installation in Florida.

Woolpert GIS analyst Matthew Wellinski noted the anomalies were caused by various factors such as vague guidance from support teams and conflicting knowledge of assets, the company said Monday .

The air base is slated to receive an additional $2.27M in FSRM funds due to the findings.

“Military installations receive funding based on the number of assets they have on their real property record, and real property inspections are done every five years at a micro level,” said Wellinski.

“By changing that review to a macro view, we were able to identify discrepancies in the data and accurately account for assets,” he added.

Wellinski has been tapped to serve as an analyst at Hurlburt Field through the Air Force’s GeoBase program. He initiated the review after inquiring after the air base’s real property office if it receives less FSRM funding than other bases.