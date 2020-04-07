Xplore Lands Air Force Contract to Study Cislunar Technologies

Xplore has received a contract of an undisclosed sum from the U.S. Air Force to analyze positioning, navigation and timing capacities that could support cislunar operations.

The company said Monday it has started design efforts for a PNT framework that will mirror the accessibility of GPS technology in cislunar space.

Xplore noted the development of PNT architecture will potentially allow various space, government and national security agencies to navigate beyond the Earth’s orbit and through highly elliptical orbit areas.

“Xplore is honored to respond to the growing and dynamic needs of our national security architecture beyond Earth orbit,” said Lisa Rich, founder of Xplore.

The firm is currently building the ESPA-class Xcraft space vehicle, a modular spacecraft that will work to travel from Earth to various locations such as the moon, Mars and Lagrange points.