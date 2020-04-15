Zeneth Technology Partners Adds Two Former Jacobs Execs to Team

Ryan Marks, a former cyber executive at Jacobs , has joined Zeneth Technology Partners to serve as a partner and vice president of technology and innovation.

He will oversee aspects of corporate policy and innovation, research and development, data analytics, threat intelligence and cloud security in his new role, Zeneth said Tuesday .

Marks’ career of more than 15 years includes cybersecurity work with Jacobs in support of both commercial and federal markets. He also served as a program manager at Blue Canopy Group where he supported accreditations under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Jonathan Edwards, another former Jacobs cybersecurity executive, joins Zeneth as a senior partner. He brings almost two decades of professional information technology experience.

Edwards oversaw a cybersecurity portfolio during his time at Jacobs as a senior director.

“The organization truly aligns with our corporate philosophies of a lightning focus on innovation, agility, common sense cybersecurity and a culture of caring for our employees, our customers and our communities,” they said in a joint statement.