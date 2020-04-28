Zoom Selects Oracle as a Cloud Infrastructure Provider for Core Online Meeting Service; Eric Yuan, Safra Catz Quoted

Oracle has announced that Zoom Video Communications will integrate Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support its growth and evolving business strategy as the company continues to innovate and provide its service, the company reported on Tuesday .

"We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users," said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan. "We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support."

Zoom has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its advantages in performance, scalability, reliability and cloud security. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has already supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants.

With Oracle’s capabilities, Zoom has enabled millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle's second-generation cloud infrastructure will help Zoom scale to continue to deliver service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands and lead the video communications industry.

Oracle will continue to enable Zoom's rapid expansion and innovative video communications platform through its network architecture, capacity and data center locations. Zoom has developed to over seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day and approximately 93 years of HD video. Oracle's second-generation cloud infrastructure, combined with expertise in security, will support Zoom in delivering an enterprise-ready video communications experience.

"Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry's innovation," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. "We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world."

