AAR Secures Contract from AFLCMC to Provide Logistics Support for AN/MSN-7 Communication Central Systems; Jeffery Jackson Quoted

AAR has announced that its Integrated Technologies division has been awarded a five-year, $5.1 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to provide contractor logistical support for a fleet of 18 AN/MSN-7 Communication Central Systems, the company reported on Friday.
“This multi-year firm-fixed-price contract will ensure that the AN/MSN-7 fleet will maintain a high state of operational readiness along with upgrading to state-of-the-art equipment to meet the US Air Force’s mission requirements,” said Jeffery Jackson, vice president and general manager, AAR Integrated Technologies.
AAR will provide program management, supply of all the AN/MSN-7 parts, support equipment components, all system materials and consumables as well as replenishment of spare parts. The company will also support depot-level maintenance and system level down to Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) level repair as needed, procurement and installation services, as required.
The company contract efforts will ensure the US Air Force’s AN/MSN-7 Communications Central Systems/Tower Restoral Vehicle (TRV) will be operational and sustainable for the service branch’s missions.
The TRV is a deployable air traffic control tower used for control of aircraft during taxi, takeoff and landing on and around airfields. The AN/MSN-7 operates as a self-contained system. The systems work to provide rapidly deployable Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower services for the Air Force’s deployment operations, including bare bases and alternate off-base landing areas.
The FFP contract with AAR Integrated Technologies will include a base year with four one year renewal options. Work will be performed at the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. “AAR Integrated Technologies is proud to continue providing contractor logistical support for this strategic US Air Force program and its worldwide mission,” Jackson added.
About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services.
AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations.
