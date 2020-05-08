AECOM Establishes Medical Facility to Support Coronavirus Relief in Colorado

AECOM has set up a temporary healthcare facility that would support COVID-19 relief efforts in Larimer County, Colo., under a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The facility provides 200 patient beds at the county’s Ranch Events Complex for a USACE project in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the company said Thursday.
Another 200 beds are available the facility will need to accommodate more patients.
“Our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic requires the utmost teamwork, quality and speed to deliver the right care at the points needed,” said Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, USACE commanding general.
AECOM holds over $200M in government contracts awarded last month to help states and the federal sector address the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s response efforts include program management and medical facility design projects.
