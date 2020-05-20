AI.Reverie to Update Computer Vision Models for DoD Reconnaissance Mission

AI.Reverie has received a contract from AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm, to refine computer vision models to support Department of Defense intelligence-gathering missions.

The company said Tuesday it will train the models on classified and hard-to-access data sources in an effort to help DoD to speed up reconnaissance work across contingency environments.

Under the Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract, AI.Reverie will use its synthetic data platform to produce electromagnetic spectrum images for potential use in the warfighter's object identification and decision-making processes.

The project will extend the company's work with USAF to the U.S. Army.