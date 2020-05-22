Ali Kidwai Named Business Dev’t Senior Director at 1901 Group

Ali Kidwai, a 10-year business analysis, capture and growth veteran, has joined 1901 Group as senior director of business development, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Thursday.
Kidwai will use his experience in supporting the Department of Justice, the State Department of the Internal Revenue Service in his new role.
Prior to his appointment, Kidwai served as director of customer relations and corporate strategy at SkyePoint Decisions. He also held leadership roles at General Dynamics’ information technology business and at CSC.