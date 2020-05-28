Alison Paris
Alison Paris Named Peraton Talent Acquisition VP; Laurie Foglesong Quoted
Alison Paris, former director of talent acquisition strategy and operations at CACI, has joined Peraton as vice president of talent acquisition.
She will oversee strategy development, hiring, onboarding and redeployment functions as well as the establishment of operational metrics to support Peraton’s business growth objectives, the company said Thursday.
Paris will also work with the firm's sector leadership and corporate communications personnel to drive its “Do The Can’t Be Done" employee value proposition.
“Her deep understanding of Peraton’s markets and the emergent warfighting domains on which we focus will be invaluable as we continue to differentiate ourselves in the national security field and pursue top-tier employees,” said Laurie Foglesong, chief human resources officer of Peraton.
Paris also held roles of increasing responsibility at Science Applications International Corp., Engility, TASC, and Northrop Grumman.