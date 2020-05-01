Amyx Announces Response to COVID-19 with Federal Agencies; Satya Akula Quoted

Amyx has announced its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain the rapid spread of the disease and its effects by supporting front-line response agencies and enabling the procurement of critical medical supplies to medical response activities, the company reported on Friday .

“These are just a few instances of the support that we are delivering – we’re also providing cybersecurity and information services, data analytics and decision support tools, as well as technical and professional services subject matter experts in a coordinated effort to respond to and manage the impacts of the pandemic,” said Satya Akula , President and CEO of Amyx.

Amyx has provided daily operational support to the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) and its partners. The company has developed real-time status of COVID-19 impacts to the federal supply chain operations.

The company has integrated visualization tools and an internal SharePoint instance to enable situational awareness and collaboration for the Operational Planning Team, a joint group of combatant commands and air and sea Service components.

Amyx Geographic Information System (GIS) developers have also built a Common Operating Picture (COP), utilizing customized dashboards for critical COVID-19 response activities including embedded data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Department of Transportation (DOT), Johns Hopkins, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and governmental agencies.

In addition, Amyx has supported the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) in its response to requests for ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE). The company has configured DLA web applications and data extracts to provide improved visibility into supply sources and pricing data for ordering urgently needed medical assets.

With the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and Military Health System (MHS), Amyx has expedited acquisition support to contracts and procurements to enable DoD’s COVID-19 response operations. The company has also developed multi-million dollar financial agreements with U.S. Government health organizations to store, manage, maintain and transport medical and surgical supplies and PPE.

“The entire Amyx team is committed to partnering with federal, civilian and defense agencies as we grapple with this crisis. I’m proud of each Amyx employee and their hard work and tremendous dedication,” added Akula.