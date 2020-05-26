Army Issues RFI for Business Process Automation, Analytics Tech

The U.S. Army is looking for small businesses that can provide intelligent automation, augmentation and analytics platforms to help simplify operations across the service branch as well as other Department of Defense and federal agencies.

The branch said in a notice posted Wednesday on the beta SAM website that it seeks hardware, software and services to support the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing and predictive analytics to optimize its business operations.

In a performance work statement, the Army noted it would award an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle that will include orders for services such as information technology, telecommunications, cybersecurity, training and analysis support.

Work under the IA3 vehicle is also meant to drive the development of 5G, AI, machine learning, cloud computing, blockchain, internet of things and augmented reality platforms in line with the National Defense Strategy and Army modernization strategy, according to the notice.

Interested parties may submit responses to the request for information through June 1.