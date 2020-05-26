Army Seeks Nontraditional Contractors to Support Cyber Training Tech Development Project

The U.S. Army is inviting nontraditional defense contractors to participate in a project that aims to integrate new tools into the military service's Persistent Cyber Training Environment.

The branch indicated its intent to use an other transaction agreement to address PCTE assessment and traffic generation requirements through the Cyber Innovation Challenge in a presolicitation notice posted May 19.

According to the notice, U.S. Cyber Command requires planning tools, a scoring engine, a data repository, analytics and reporting tools to assess PCTE-related training events.

The command also needs traffic activity agents, network traffic layers, an information layer and control dashboards to generate and manage traffic activities within the environment.

The Army expects to release a request for white papers in the fourth quarter of the government's 2020 fiscal year and issue awards in the first quarter of FY 2021.