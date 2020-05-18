Army Vet Jerry Tussing Promoted to President, COO at USfalcon

Jerry Tussing
Jerry Tussing, formerly executive vice president at USfalcon, has been elevated to the roles of president and chief operating officer.
Tussing brings more than 30 years of information technology, command and control and Department of Defense program management experience to his new capacity, the company said Friday.
Before USfalcon, the U.S. Army veteran spent 20 years at General Dynamics’ information technology business and held various roles at Anteon.
Pete von Jess, founder and chairman at USfalcon, said the company will utilize Tussing’s technical and operational experience in efforts to grow its coverage as a technical services provider.
