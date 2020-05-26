Attila Security Releases Online File Sharing, Collaboration Platform

Attila Security has introduced a web-based platform built to help users share files, collaborate with each other and protect sensitive information.

The GoSilent Share offering is designed to help organizations address controlled unclassified data security requirements through an encryption method and secure remote access to files being shared with third-party entities, the company said Friday.

“The way organizations work with their partners has changed considerably and the ability to collaborate digitally is crucial, but it also increases the risk that data and intellectual property will fall into the wrong hands,” said Jay Wantz, vice president of engineering at Attila Security.

Wantz added that the company aims to help customers leverage cloud environments while avoiding potential security risks.

GoSilent Share allows organizations to own data and manage access without relying on third-party service providers. The platform is built with Attila Security's GoSilent Cube firewall, virtual private network, Wi-Fi hotspot and GoSilent Server.