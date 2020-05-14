Amazon Web Services has included its Elastic Kubernetes Service in GovCloud (US) regions to allow users to utilize open-source software for implementing containerized applications.
Alex Rhea, senior solutions architect for containers and serverless at AWS’ worldwide public sector segment, said in a blog post published Wednesday that the move enables public and private sector customers under GovCloud to deploy managed Kubernetes clusters in an AWS environment.
The Amazon EKS offering standardizes application programming interfaces across an enterprise to support DevSecOps activities as well as a range of workloads including machine learning, scheduled tasks, web applications, batch processing and supply-chain management.
Through Kubernetes, AWS customers can leverage features such as identity and access management, virtual private cloud and key management that are currently available in GovCloud.
Other Kubernetes tools supported by the AWS integration include Horizontal Pod Autoscaler and Cluster Autoscaler.
AWS Offers Open-Source App Scaling Service for GovCloud (US)
