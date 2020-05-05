Bob Stevens: Lookout’s Mobile Security Platform Gets FedRAMP Board OK

Bob Stevens
Lookout has been authorized to offer government agencies a cloud-based technology platform designed to secure mobile devices following completion of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program requirements.
Bob Stevens, vice president of federal sales at Lookout, wrote in a blog post published Thursday the FedRAMP Joint Advisory Board granted provisional authority-to-operate certification for the company's Mobile Endpoint Security offering.
The technology is built to help customers gain visibility into potential mobile risks in order to determine and incorporate policies into their mobile management systems.
Eighty-five percent of federal workers who responded to a Lookout survey admitted they would use their cellphones even though they were aware of possible consequences of using personal devices for work.
Stevens noted that federal IT leaders can protect their agencies from mobile security threats with the use of modern technology.
