Booz Allen’s Joachim Roski, Catherine Ordun: Agencies Need Actionable Data for AI Deployment

Joachim Roski and Catherine Ordun, senior leaders at Booz Allen Hamilton , have said that effective data management is the key to successful AI deployment across an organization's enterprise infrastructure.

Roski and Ordun, respectively serving as principal and senior data scientist at Booz Allen, wrote in an opinion piece published Thursday on FCW that organizations need to ensure the availability of structured and unstructured data from diverse sources such as clinical records to support analysis activities as well as data distribution and maintenance.

They noted that such data can be used for visualization, mapping and application development. activities to support AI-driven COVID-19 pandemic assessments.

According to the Booz Allen leaders, federal leaders could "learn important AI data management lessons" from the defense and intelligence sectors where organizations have leveraged automation, data sharing, natural language processing and multimodal augmentation to drive enterprise AI deployment.

Roski and Ordun’s comments come after Booz Allen developed a “covid resources” database and the Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to launch its AI-based “Protect Now” coronavirus tracking platform.