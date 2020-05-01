Booz Allen’s Philanthropic Arm Seeks to Help Address COVID-19 Crisis Through Innovation Fund

The charity arm of Booz Allen Hamilton has created a $1M fund to support developers of approaches and technology platforms meant to help address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

The Booz Allen Foundation will accept applications from individuals, nonprofits and smaller companies that are willing to offer ideas to increase the resilience of communities as well as protect frontline personnel and vulnerable people from the new coronavirus, the company said Thursday .

Interested parties can apply for grants through June 5 on the foundation's website. The company plans to announce the winners in July.