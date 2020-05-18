BWXT Subsidiary-Led Team Secures $13B Award for DoE’s Hanford TCC; Rex Geveden Quoted

A BWX Technologies subsidiary-led team has received the potential 10-year, $13 billion Tank Closure Contract at the Department of Energy’s Hanford site, the company reported on Monday .

“This contract award demonstrates that BWXT’s nuclear operations and waste management capabilities are key differentiators for Hanford’s programs that are of critical importance to the nation and the State of Washington,” said Rex Geveden , BWXT’s president and chief executive officer.

BWXT entered into a joint venture with Fluor under the DoE contract. The joint venture will work under the name Hanford Works Restoration (HWR). BWXT and Fluor have developed a team including two pre-selected small businesses, DBD and INTERA, that will provide specialized modeling and regulatory expertise, respectively.

HWR has been selected to provide services for the transition from the current Tank Operations Contract to the TCC. The venture will also support operations and maintenance of the single-shell and double shell tank farms including volume management and secondary waste treatment facilities.

In addition, the companies will complete construction and operations and maintenance of equipment necessary to pretreat and feed low-level waste to the low-activity waste vitrification facility as well as single-shell tank waste remediation and closure to support the Hanford Site environmental cleanup.

The Hanford Site was established in 1943 to produce plutonium for national defense. Operations to make the raw materials for nuclear weapons continued until the late 1980s. In 1989, Hanford’s mission shifted from production of weapons material to waste management and environmental cleanup.

“Along with Fluor and our teaming subcontractors, we look forward to getting results under the DOE’s end state contracting model by working together with our customer, regulators, employees and stakeholders,” added Geveden.

