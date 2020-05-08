CACI Gets $63M Army Order for Infrastructure Updates in Indo-Pacific; John Mengucci Quoted

John Mengucci
CACI International has secured a five-year, $63M task order to update the U.S. Army’s information technology infrastructure in operational Indo-Pacific areas.
The company said Wednesday it will continue to support the enterprise needs of efforts within U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility, under the Network-Centric Solutions-2 contract vehicle.
The task order provides for technologies, enterprise expertise, engineering and testing needed to modernize infrastructure across 46 locations. Services will also help the Army relocate a garrison from Seoul to Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
John Mengucci, president and CEO at CACI and a 2020 Wash100 recipient, said the award exhibits CACI's expertise in helping the Army update Pacific-based network and infrastructure.
